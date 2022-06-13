Burglary suspect arrested after setting small shed on fire in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A burglary suspect barricaded inside a small shed and then set it on fire Sunday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Northeast 107th Street after a homeowner reported a person being barricaded in the backyard utility shed and setting something on fire. The sheriff’s office said the same homeowner had called a short time earlier after coming home to find the garage ransacked.

Deputies arrived to the home and could hear someone inside the small shed. Deputies ordered the person to exit the shed, but the suspect did not comply.

Smoke started coming through the door cracks of the shed and then flames could be seen. The sheriff’s office said when heavy smoke began to come from the shed, the suspect broke open the door to get out.

The sheriff’s office said the shed was fully-engulfed and the suspect refused to walk away from it. The suspect kept picking up items such as a torch and metal spike from the shed, which the sheriff’s office said could be used as weapons. The suspect was also dragging burning items from the shed.

The sheriff’s office said a tree under the shed caught on fire, spreading flames dangerously close to two homes. Fire crews responded and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said it appeared the man was suffering from mental health issues or was under the influence of drugs, or both.

The suspect reportedly said his name was “John Conner” and his mother was “Sarah Conner,” a reference from the Terminator films. He was eventually identified as 36-year-old Anthony Freeze.

Freeze had been contacted by deputies in previous days and had Department of Corrections escape warrant for his arrest, but could not take him into custody due to current booking trends, according to the sheriff’s office.

Freeze was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation for possible injuries, including smoke inhalation. He was later booked into the Clark County Jail for burglary, arson, and malicious mischief.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.