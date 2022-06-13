Advertisement

Clackamas County officially finishes counting ballots

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Officials in Clackamas County on Monday officially announced that they had finished counting ballots for the May 2022 primary election.

Officials had previously said the ballot counting from the May 17 election was delayed because of overseas voters, including those in the military.

The Clackamas County elections office said hundreds of county employees worked extra shifts as well as 26 employees from the Secretary of State’s office, and both Washington and Marion counties helped as well.

“I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for their support, and especially County Administrator Gary Schmidt for providing the staffing resources needed to complete the elections process on time,” said the Clackamas County Public Information Officer in a statement Monday. “I also want to extend my gratitude to the hundreds of county employees who worked many hours, my own staff and usual election staff who worked countless hours. We’re very pleased to have completed the count on time and to certify the election on deadline date as set by state law.”

