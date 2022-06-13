Drizzly showers tapering off early in the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The precipitation is finally slowing down a bit in the Portland metro. We still had some drizzly showers around, but only recorded trace amounts of rainfall at PDX. It was quite cool today with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our snow level is hovering around 5,000 feet tonight and tomorrow morning, so the mountains might see some snowflakes mixed in with the remaining showers. There could be some light accumulations at the highest elevations, but it’s pretty unlikely anything will stick on the roads.

Flooding is still a concern for northeast Oregon along with areas near the Columbia River in Vancouver until the middle of next week.

A few more of those light showers will be around on Monday and likely Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon skies should clear quickly and we should finish the day with sunshine. We’re looking at trace amounts to maybe another two tenths of rain through Tuesday, so whatever we do see falling should be super light stuff. We won’t break out of the 60s though until Wednesday, which still looks like our warmest day of the week. We’ll be totally dry and see temperatures in the mid 70s.

Another nice, dry and mild day follows on Thursday. We’ll likely see a few showers on Friday, with a shower possible on Saturday, too.

By the end of next weekend it appears another high pressure system slides in closer to us, so we should be totally dry and start to warm back up into the low 70s on Sunday.

