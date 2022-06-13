A Few More Showers & Cooler Temps Tuesday

We’ve seen a few showers so far today and could see a few more through the rest of the evening. We’ll have some isolated showers tonight, with the clouds sticking around. Lows tonight will be cool again, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow, we expect some more showers early on, mainly late morning through right around lunchtime. The rest of the afternoon should be drying out and we’ll get some more sunshine by evening. Tomorrow will be cooler again, but with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A nice and welcome warmup will come Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s! We’ll see some clouds early on but should have plenty of sunshine for the day. There will be a good amount of sunshine on Thursday too, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

By Friday, we see the return of some showers and showers will be possible into Saturday as well. We’ll dry out for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures Friday through the weekend will be cooler again, only topping out in the upper 60s.

