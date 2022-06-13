Few passing showers with sunbreaks

Happy Monday everyone! We are off to a cool start with spotty showers. We are seeing snow falling up at our Skibowl camera, but not at the mountain passes. Plan on some passing showers today with some sun breaks and a high of 62. More scattered showers for tomorrow, but it will be a little warmer, going into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest and sunniest days of the week with highs in the mid 70s. Shower chances return Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday we are back to partly cloudy and low 70s.

