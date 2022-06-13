Advertisement

Heavy rains cause sewage overflow into Willamette River

Willamette River File
Willamette River File(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.

Officials say the CSO is made up of roughly 80 percent stormwater and 20 percent sewage.

Following the overflow, the public is advised to avoid any contact with the river for 48 hours because of the increased risk of bacteria.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said the overflow was unrelated to the Big Pipe project, established in 2011 to reduce overflows.

