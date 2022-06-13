Advertisement

More frequent bridge lifts expected as Portland’s rivers fill

File photo: Bridge lift on the Columbia River in Portland causes traffic.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Officials on Monday warned drivers to prepare their patience for more frequent bridge lifts as local rivers swell due to recent record rainfall.

The result of more bridge lifts on the Willamette and Columbia rivers is more traffic delays.

Multnomah County maintains six Willamette River bridges (Broadway, Burnside, Hawthorne, Morrison, Sauvie Island, and Sellwood).

The Broadway, Burnside, Hawthorne, and Morrison were being staffed 24 hours a day because of the high river levels on the Willamette, according to a statement from Multnomah County Transportation Public Information Officer Sarah Hurwitz.

Ships need bridge lifts due to the high water.

There were several flood warnings in place Monday evening, and many were expected to last until Wednesday.

