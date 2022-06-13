Mother says Kalama HS should have done more after LGBTQ student assaulted on campus

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - Students in southwest Washington are showing support for an LGBTQ student with autism who was assaulted on campus. The student’s mother is also speaking out.

The Kalama Police Department said a fight between students that took place at Kalama High School a week ago. Police said they’re conducting a criminal investigation, but would not provide any further details.

The student’s mother said her child was attacked while walking to the bus. She said her teen was jumped and kicked in the head, knocking them unconscious. She also says her teen’s attackers yelled a slur against the LGBTQ community.

While the police department is investigating the incident, the teen’s mother believes the school could have done more.

“I’ve taken every alley you could think of to advocate for my kid, because I said something bad is going to happen at this school and now it’s my kid this happened to,” the mother told FOX 12.

Dozens of students walked out of Kalama High School Monday morning to draw attention to the incident. Students who staged the walkout also believe their school isn’t doing enough to protect the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.

“We’re out here protesting because Kalama High School has done basically nothing about the abuse happened to LGBTQ people and also people of color as well,” said one student.

FOX 12 reached out to the Kalama School District for comment. The district said they were aware of the incident, but can’t share much information because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

The district sent a statement that reads, in part:

“Kalama School District has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to harassment, abuse or violence of any kind, and we investigate these reports immediately. We also have services for our students if a violation occurs.”

