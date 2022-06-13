Advertisement

Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband

By FOX 12 Staff
Jun. 13, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

Last month, 71-year-old Crampton-Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. The jury spent two days deliberating after a seven-week trial.

Brophy was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018 after Portland police responded to the report of a shooting. He was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Months after the shooting, in Sept. 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She initially faced charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Crampton-Brophy will be up for parole after 25 years.

