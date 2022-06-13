Police make arrest in Tigard hit-and-run that killed woman, injured her mother

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and injured her mother in March, according to the Tigard Police Department.

The hit-and-run crash occurred March 4, at about 8:40 p.m. at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Police said 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by a driver who fled from the scene.

Kain was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, police announced that officers arrested 28-year-old Toma Matisoff overnight in connection with the crash.

During the crash investigation, police said detective followed up on leads, talked with witnesses and presented a case to a Washington County grand jury. Matisoff was indicted on several charges on Friday.

Police said investigators believe Matisoff committed more crimes in the time since the crash, including burglary, theft and attempted burglary.

Matisoff was booked into the Washington County Jail for two counts of hit-and-run, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree attempted burglary, and third-degree attempted escape for trying to break free from officers at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine released a statement following the arrest, saying:

“I am so grateful for some resolution in this case, and I can’t imagine the pain the Kain family is continuing to endure. They are requesting privacy at this time and I would ask that their wishes be respected.”

