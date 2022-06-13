Advertisement

Portland Pride Festival returns to the waterfront

After three years away, Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade is returning to downtown!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years away, Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade is returning to downtown!

During the two day festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, attendees can expect to see a variety of performances and connect with members of the LGBTQ+ community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the producer of the event to find out more.

Attending the parade is free, while the festival is donation based. You can check out their website for details.

To learn more about other official Portland Pride events, click here.

