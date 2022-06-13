Advertisement

Vancouver man dies in rollover crash on I-5 onramp

Jun. 13, 2022
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County late Sunday night.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Washington State Patrol said a 2005 Acura TSX was westbound on SR-502 on the ramp to southbound I-5 when it struck the left side of the jersey barrier, rolled over the barrier and came to a rest on the opposite ramp.

The driver, 27-year-old Jose A. Contreras, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to WSP.

It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

