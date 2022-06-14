Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - This summer, you have the opportunity to witness an excavation at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

A team of students and professional archaeologists from Portland State University, Washington State University, and the National Park Service will explore the site of the Fort Vancouver school, where children of fur trade families studied in the early 1800s.

The excavation will be going on from July 1 to July 30.

The public is invited to watch it all unfold and ask questions, Tuesdays through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ranger-led tours will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through the month of July.

