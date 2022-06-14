Advertisement

Climate-related disasters affecting youth mental health, OHA reports finds

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON. (KPTV) – Climate-related disasters and stressors are impacting mental health, according to a new report by the Oregon Health Authority.

The report found increasing extreme weather events and climate-related disasters like wildfires, extreme heat and drought, as well as stressors like water and food insecurity, negatively affect mental health.

Those at higher risk including tribes, communities of color, rural and low-income communities, and especially youth.

“They have fear and worry about the effects of climate change on their lives and the lives of their younger siblings,” says child physiatrist and OHA health advisor Meg Cary. “They feel the frustration of powerlessness, that there is a big threat that they can do little to change. They feel angry that people in power haven’t been acting with urgency, have not been doing enough to protect their futures and the health of our planet. And lastly, they feel the heavy burden and injustices, that much will be left to them to try to turn things around and manage the impacts.”

Mira Saturen, a 16-year-old who attends school in Ashland, says it’s important for adults to make space to have the discussions.

“Adults need to step up way more,” Saturen says. “I need to see you doing big things. I’m not even old enough to vote yet, and I’m doing all that I can to try and make change.”

The report found several ways for adults to support youth, including sharing power with youth in decision making about climate change and mental health, and investing in school and community mental health services.

