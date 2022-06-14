Closing in on summer, Mt. Hood still seeing light snowfall

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - It was another cold day up on Mount Hood, with weather in the 30′s-40′s most of the day. Up at Timberline Lodge, the resort reported about 11-12 feet of snow at its base today. It was closed Monday due to wind and low visibility, but people were still out and about enjoying the wintry weather in June.

“Doing some sledding with the sister and her friend,” said Blake Arnston. “Oh my gosh. We couldn’t believe that the temperature was dropping, and the snow just kept falling and kept coming throughout the day.”

Talking with those working at Government Camp, typically the Alpine Slide and hiking trails are typically open and busy this time of year, but they are hoping the snow brings tourists up the mountain as well.

Snow is expected to fall as far down as Government Camp early Tuesday morning.

