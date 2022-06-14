Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Battle Ground crash

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) – A driver has been charged following a crash last Thursday in Battle Ground that killed one, the City of Battle Ground announced Monday.

Robert T. McIntyre, 49, has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 11 p.m. June 9 at the intersection of Eaton Boulevard and Southwest 20th Avenue.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while four additional occupants, between both vehicles, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Battle Ground says the crash is still under investigation and no further details were released.

