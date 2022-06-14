Motorcyclist killed in Fairview Parkway crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash with a vehicle on Fairview Parkway.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the westbound onramp to I-4 and Fairview Parkway.

Officials are warning drivers the Fairview Parkway will be closed while deputies investigate. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This is developing news and will be updated.

