Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Fairview Parkway crash

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash with a vehicle on Fairview Parkway.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the westbound onramp to I-4 and Fairview Parkway.

Officials are warning drivers the Fairview Parkway will be closed while deputies investigate. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Closing in on summer, Mt. Hood still seeing light snowfall
Police make arrest in Tigard hit-and-run that killed woman, injured her mother
Closing in on summer, Mt. Hood still seeing snowfall.
Closing in on summer, Mt. Hood still seeing light snowfall
Oregon State falls to Auburn 4-3, failing to make College World Series.
Oregon State falls to Auburn 4-3, failing to make College World Series