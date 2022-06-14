Advertisement

One hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Salem

One hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Salem.
One hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Salem.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Jun. 13, 2022
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Officers are investigating shots fired at a downtown Salem transit mall Monday.

Police first responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Cherriots Transit Mall at 220 High ST NE after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

Salem P.D. located the person injured by gunfire and requested emergency aid. During this time, witnesses provided descriptions of suspects, which officers said, helped lead to the arrests of “several” subjects.

The injured person was taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Police said their current condition is unknown.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded and have assumed this active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

