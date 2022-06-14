Oregon State falls short of College World Series in season-ending loss to Auburn, 4-3

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis to Omaha, vision to near reality, it’s an annual expectation in the Beaver dam and pretty darn difficult to actually realize.

One team in Orange had a dogpile but it was the burnt Orange of Auburn who advanced to college baseball mecca in the Midwest.

“We have grown so close over this year and my three years here that I have been with, so it is hard, but we are friends, family forever so it’s not goodbye,” said OSU’s Justin Boyd.

The path back to the College World Series has been four years in the waiting in a place where winning is the only thing on the mind in the Beaver State.

“We dream Omaha, we dream of winning a national championship and when you see it come to an end it’s really difficult,” said OSU’s Jaren Hunter. “It’s even more difficult when you say goodbye to all of the guys that have just been in your corner.”

Third seeded OSU is left lamenting six runners in scoring position for the decisive game three where the offseason arrived way to fast.

“Whether it’s close or far, when you don’t get it done, it makes you mad and it’s going to motivate,” said OSU head coach Mitch Canham. “It’s not about moving on, it’s about going out and winning a world series and that’s the way it is going to be every year. There is no veering off from that path.”

More Beavs will be in the news next month a sophomore all-American left-handed ace, Cooper Hjerpe could be a top ten pick in July’s MLB draft.

