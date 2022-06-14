Advertisement

Owner calls police after seeing stolen car in NE Portland; suspect arrested, guns seized

Body armor and guns seized by Portland police.
Body armor and guns seized by Portland police.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland has been arrested after help from the owner of the vehicle and community members, according to police.

Police said the owner of a stolen Range Rover saw someone driving it near Northeast 148th and Northeast Sandy, then called 911. An officer located the vehicle, but the suspect ran off. Community members were able to direct officers to where the suspect went and officers arrested the suspect.

Body armor and two guns were found in the stolen vehicle. The guns and body armor did not belong to the owner of the vehicle, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Jason Valentino Monares, was charged with felon in possession of firearms and body armor, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

Portland police would like to that the owner who called 911 and the witnesses who helped officers locate the felon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Archaeological excavations to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer
Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer
Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer
Many horse owners are misinformed or don’t know about selenium deficiency
Many horse owners are misinformed or don’t know about selenium deficiency
Sheriff: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with roommate in Yacolt
Sheriff: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with roommate in Yacolt