Owner calls police after seeing stolen car in NE Portland; suspect arrested, guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland has been arrested after help from the owner of the vehicle and community members, according to police.

Police said the owner of a stolen Range Rover saw someone driving it near Northeast 148th and Northeast Sandy, then called 911. An officer located the vehicle, but the suspect ran off. Community members were able to direct officers to where the suspect went and officers arrested the suspect.

Body armor and two guns were found in the stolen vehicle. The guns and body armor did not belong to the owner of the vehicle, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Jason Valentino Monares, was charged with felon in possession of firearms and body armor, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

Portland police would like to that the owner who called 911 and the witnesses who helped officers locate the felon.

