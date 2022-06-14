Sheriff: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with roommate in Yacolt

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One man is dead after an alleged shootout between two roommates in Yacolt on Monday evening.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault with a firearm just after 7 p.m. The caller stated he had shot his roommate at their home in the 33500 block of Northeast Kelly Road. The caller reported an altercation had occurred where both men had drawn firearms and exchanged gunfire.

Deputies and medics arrived to the home and found a man dead inside the home with injuries consistent with gunfire. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies detained the other roommate without incident. The sheriff’s office said he is cooperating with the investigation and no arrest has been made at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. No additional details are being released at this time.

