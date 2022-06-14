SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, PARTLY CLOUDY AFTERNOON

We are starting off this Tuesday morning with spotty showers that will taper off to a partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 67. Tomorrow and Wednesday we get to act like the middle of June with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered shower chances return Friday and Saturday with highs back down in the upper 60s. We start off next week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs close to 70.

