‘Strawberry supermoon’ will rise tonight - here’s how to see it in the Portland area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The “strawberry supermoon” will appear bright in the sky Tuesday night over Oregon.

The moon will continue to look larger and brighter than usual through Wednesday’s moonset, according to CNN.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Andy Carson said we have a pretty decent chance to see the strawberry supermoon over Portland, as skies will be partly cloudy.

A supermoon is a term that usually describes a full moon that appears brighter and larger because its orbit is closer to Earth.

To get the best view, people should seek out a clear horizon and avoid areas with tall buildings and thick trees, according to Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab. He also urges people to stay away from bright lights if possible for maximum visibility.

