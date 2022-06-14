Warmer & Drier Wednesday

We’ve dried out and the sun made a nice appearance this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening. It’s likely going to be another slightly cooler night, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry day and temperatures will finally be a little bit warmer - around average! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. While we will be mainly dry, around lunchtime or so, it looks possible that we could see a light shower pass through. Tomorrow will also be cloudier for the first half of the day, turning partly cloudy toward the evening. Those partly cloudy skies should continue into Thursday, but with the sun breaks, it’s also possible that we see a few scattered showers on Thursday.

The showers will pick up Friday and through the weekend it looks like we’ll have a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will again be cooler, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Early next week, look for skies to dry out and some sunnier conditions later Monday and on Tuesday. We could also see another small warmup in the middle of next week, with highs back around average.

