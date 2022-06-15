Cannon Beach community coming together to search for missing husky

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) – Community members near Cannon Beach are coming together to help search for a husky after it went missing Saturday.

The husky named Uni was lost June 11 along the Indian Beach Trail in Ecola State Park. Uni’s owner said after a hike to Indian Beach, they turned around and were heading back to the parking lot. That’s when about halfway down the trail around 10:30 a.m., they lost site of Uni.

The husky named Uni was lost June 11 along the Indian Beach Trail in Ecola State Park. (KPTV)

Since Saturday, park rangers, Clatsop County Search & Rescue and Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District have assisted in the search. A drone has been flown along the cliffside and a K9 SAR was used to try and track Uni’s scent. However, no signs have been found of Uni.

Uni’s owners fear with a weekend of busy traffic on the trails, someone may have taken her.

If you see Uni, she is described as a friendly dog who loves food. Her owners ask if you do come into contact with her, calmly entice her with food.

A Facebook page has been made as the search for Uni continues which can be seen here.

If you spot Uni, please call Sohee Lee at 419-787-8331

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.