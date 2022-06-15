Advertisement

Cannon Beach community coming together to search for missing husky

The husky named Uni was lost June 11 along the Indian Beach Trail in Ecola State Park.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) – Community members near Cannon Beach are coming together to help search for a husky after it went missing Saturday.

The husky named Uni was lost June 11 along the Indian Beach Trail in Ecola State Park. Uni’s owner said after a hike to Indian Beach, they turned around and were heading back to the parking lot. That’s when about halfway down the trail around 10:30 a.m., they lost site of Uni.

Since Saturday, park rangers, Clatsop County Search & Rescue and Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District have assisted in the search. A drone has been flown along the cliffside and a K9 SAR was used to try and track Uni’s scent. However, no signs have been found of Uni.

Uni’s owners fear with a weekend of busy traffic on the trails, someone may have taken her.

If you see Uni, she is described as a friendly dog who loves food. Her owners ask if you do come into contact with her, calmly entice her with food.

A Facebook page has been made as the search for Uni continues which can be seen here.

If you spot Uni, please call Sohee Lee at 419-787-8331

