Capt. William Clark Park at Cottonwood Beach closed due to flooding

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Captain William Clark Regional Park at Cottonwood Beach was closed to the public Wednesday after excessive rain caused flooding on the Columbia River.

According to a release from Clark County, the river had reached the steps of the park’s south trailhead making it unusable for trail users.

Dike Trail and areas to the north of it remained open.

There were many downed trees at beach parks in the forested areas near both Blurock Landing and Captain William Clark Regional Park. Park users were asked not to attempt to go into these areas until crews were able to assess and cleanup.

Residents can also find information on the Public Works TwitterFacebook and Instagram profiles.

