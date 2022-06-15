The City of Portland looking to expand camp removals

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a new effort to clean up the city and get the unhoused into shelters, the City of Portland will start removing more camps across the city after seeing success in Old Town.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler touted the success of the newly formed Street Services Coordination Center at a press conference on Monday. This partnership between the city and Multnomah County worked in Old Town to get unhoused individuals into shelters, connect them with services and clear out camps. A spokesperson for the city said there are about 4,000 complaints of unwanted camps throughout all of Portland’s neighborhoods. So after seeing 64% fewer tents in the Old Town neighborhood, a similar strategy could be deployed throughout the city.

Even though the main consensus from city leaders is to get people off the streets, some don’t agree with camp removals. Vernon Padberg has lived in Old Town for 13 years and he has witnessed camp removals.

“I do consider these sweeps to be an offense against the people out here,” Padberg said.

Padberg said he has watched the trauma and anxiety camp removals can induce.

“They have so very little to start with, taking from them what they have puts them in the worst position than they started with,” Padberg said.

Scott Kerman, Executive Director of the Blanchet House, agrees people living on the streets need to be moved into the shelter, but he also sees that anxiety in his clients after a camp removal.

“If a person feels displaced from their home, I think anybody can relate to how that might feel,” Kerman said. “Certainly, they may have had their belongings removed and they are suddenly unmoored and not sure.”

He also said not everyone who is offered a bed will take it.

“They have either really bad experiences in shelter programs or being inside freaks them out,” Kerman said. “I mean some people were resistant to coming back inside and eating at Blanchet’s house. It’s just being inside with other people freaks them out and terrifies them.”

When the city posts a notice about a camp removal, those campers have 72 hours to leave. City workers will also come by the next day and verbally tell campers about the posting. Then between 72 hours and 10 days, crews will come in and clean up garbage and any remaining tents.

