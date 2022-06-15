Deadly heat: How Portland is preparing to keep people cool in 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat.

“Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this summer,” said Jenny Carver, an emergency manager with the Department of County Human Services.

In a news release Wednesday they said they learned the following things during the last major heat event:

Prepare vulnerable people ahead of time with early health and safety messages, especially people living alone.

Make services and resources more available to people who cannot, or choose not, to go to a cooling center.

Plan for smaller-scale cooling centers, which are perceived as more comfortable and report fewer conflicts than larger-scale sites.

Continue to disperse cooling centers broadly across the County to make them more accessible.

Inform people who rely on public transit and who can’t afford the fare that they can trust that public transit will take them to a cooling center.

Continue to allow pets in cool spaces, an offering that is critical to support people who otherwise would not come to a cool space because they do not want to leave their animals behind.

“We have listened to community members, built emergency management infrastructure, trained staff, and invested dollars to be better prepared,’’ said Chair Deborah Kafoury. “We are in a better position to help our community successfully face the next severe weather crisis and to begin to build climate resilience.’’

Last year, the region experienced record-shattering heat that, by the end of summer, had killed 72 people in Multnomah County. A final report scheduled to be released on June 26 details the causes and conditions of those deaths.

All but three of those 72 deaths resulted from high temperatures during the last week of June.

That same week, deaths from all causes were double the normal level.

Heat-related emergency department and urgent care visits in 2021 were three times higher than during a typical year.

The people most vulnerable during that event were non-Hispanic white men, people who lived alone and in multifamily buildings, people in warmer parts of the county, or who were experiencing homelessness or unstable housing. Fewer than 10% of those who died had air conditioning.

“We talk about the June 2021 heat dome being an anomaly, but with climate change, we must assume life-threatening extreme heat will be the new normal,’’ said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “And we have to plan for that.’’

Multnomah County’s Environmental Health said its staff had been working with the City’s Neighborhood Emergency Teams to conduct direct outreach to residents. They have identified 300 multifamily buildings in urban heat islands where they will be able to reach lower-income people who are seniors or people of color and share information and resources on preparing for heat.

Starting this month, Multnomah County officials said direct services providers will also begin reaching out to vulnerable people to discuss ways to get ready for and stay safe during dangerous heat.

And the county’s liaison leadership will share hot weather communications with a network of thousands of faith communities, culturally-specific nonprofits, businesses, schools and daycares, event venues and organizers, low-income and residential housing managers, and homeless service providers.

The County said it will also consider, with its City of Portland partner, using a wireless emergency alert for heat. Last year, the County sent the three alerts to almost all mobile numbers in the area to warn residents of dangerous heat and help prevent visits to overwhelmed hospitals dealing with the Delta variant surge. People interested in opting into alerts should sign up for the Public Alert system.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services has already purchased its initial stock of hot-weather supplies — including 30,000 packets of sunscreen, 50,000 cooling towels and 100,000 electrolyte hydration packets. The Joint Office has already begun assembling the kits, which are distributed — along with water and additional information about cooling centers and shelters – by outreach teams, mutual aid groups, and even some volunteers who crisscross the County.

Cooling centers in 2022

In June 2021, Multnomah County opened three large 24-hour cooling centers in response to record-breaking heat. According to the county, more than 1,400 people sought relief over five nights.

Heading into this summer the County has identified 18 buildings — both smaller and more geographically dispersed— that can be used for cooling space if a heat event occurs. The facilities have already been surveyed and many are permitted, allowing the County to open 24-hour cooling centers quickly as needed.

Multnomah County Emergency Management, meanwhile, says they have a new and larger warehouse allowing for the storage of more shelter supplies. The 14,000-square-foot space holds 1,700 sleeping cots and mats, 17,000 blankets, 44,000 square feet of floor covering, and 4 trailers ready to load for delivery to cooling centers.

And the County said it has received an agreement from TriMet that, any time the County declares a state of emergency, TriMet will transport people to shelters and waive fares when riders can’t afford to pay.

The County said it will consider several factors when deciding whether to open cooling centers. Those include:

Daytime maximum temperatures and the duration of those highs.

Nighttime minimum temperatures can allow people to recover and homes to air out.

How early in the season hot weather occurs.

