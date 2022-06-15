Advertisement

Elderly porcupine at Oregon Zoo takes daily walks to ‘stay sharp’

Morning walks around the Oregon Zoo have helped keep Nolina the porcupine fit during her golden years.(Photo by Kathy Street, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Jun. 15, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly resident at the Oregon Zoo is revealing her lifelong secret to “looking sharp.”

African crested porcupine, Nolina, stays fit by going on daily morning power walks, according to the zoo. Nolina turns 18 years old next week and has already surpassed the average life expectancy for African crested porcupines in the wild, which is 15 years old.

Though she has slowed down a bit over the past few years, the zoo said she’s happy and healthy.

“It’s great exercise for Nolina,” keeper Virginia Grimley said. “Plus, it gives her a chance to experience new things.”

On her daily strolls, Nolina will pass by the tortoises and piranhas in the indoor rainforest area. She’ll sometimes venture out to visit the nearby flamingos as well.

The zoo said care staff will use treats, like apples and sweet potatoes, as motivation, but once she gets moving, all that is beside the point.

