On the Go with Joe: Free outdoor bootcamp

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A series of free outdoor bootcamps is coming to Vancouver this Summer. Its a fun way to get into shape while enjoying some fresh air.

Once a week, every Sunday at 9 a.m. the group meets for an hour in a different location outdoors and gets creative with their environment and minimal equipment to get a workout.

You can email or call Northwest Personal training for more information and to sign up.

