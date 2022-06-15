On the Go with Joe: Free outdoor bootcamp
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A series of free outdoor bootcamps is coming to Vancouver this Summer. Its a fun way to get into shape while enjoying some fresh air.
Once a week, every Sunday at 9 a.m. the group meets for an hour in a different location outdoors and gets creative with their environment and minimal equipment to get a workout.
You can email or call Northwest Personal training for more information and to sign up.
