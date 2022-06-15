Gresham nonprofit gets vehicles, thousands of dollars of tools stolen

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham nonprofit is searching for answers after a mysterious burglary over the weekend. On Saturday night into Sunday morning , two thieves broke into SnowCap Community Charities by picking a lock, and stole two vehicles and thousands of dollars of power tools.

SnowCap is a nonprofit that provides food and clothing for over 10,000 people per month in East Multnomah County.

As of Tuesday night, the two vehicles have been recovered unscathed, but the executive director of the nonprofit says she and her team are facing a setback because of the lost power tools for facility maintenance.

“Mainly they were looking for tools to take, and it was a lot,” said Snowcap Executive Director Kirsten Wagemen. “I expect it to be between $5000 and $10,000 in expenses minimum.”

In surveillance video two men can be seen breaking into Snowcap’s main facility and casually walking in and out for hours stealing power tools.

The thieves also found the keys to a box truck and van used to make deliveries and pick up donations. Wageman considers her team lucky the two vehicles were recovered in one piece.

“Vehicles for organizations like Snowcap are very expensive, very difficult process to acquire in the first place, and we rely on them every day.”

Gresham police say officers are following up on leads and looking at surveillance video to try and identify the suspects.

Wageman says Snowcap now has other expenses like security upgrades and changes to keys in the two vehicles that were stolen.

If you want to help SnowCap recover and continue their impactful work, you can head to the nonprofit’s website here to view donation needs.

