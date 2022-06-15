A list of Black-owned businesses in the Portland-area to support this Juneteenth

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last year, Oregon lawmakers voted to make Juneteenth a state holiday The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. To celebrate, Juneteenth Oregon is hosting a parade and festival in Northeast Portland.

Juneteenth is also a great time to support local Black-owned businesses. Here are a few to check out:

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.