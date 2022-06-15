Advertisement

A list of Black-owned businesses in the Portland-area to support this Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black...
Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last year, Oregon lawmakers voted to make Juneteenth a state holiday The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. To celebrate, Juneteenth Oregon is hosting a parade and festival in Northeast Portland.

Juneteenth is also a great time to support local Black-owned businesses. Here are a few to check out:

  • Not only is Assembly Brewing Portland’s first black-owned brewery, but it also serves Detroit-style pizza.
  • Fuel Café is the perfect breakfast and brunch place to fuel your body and soul. It serves modern comfort food with a focus on organic ingredients.
  • Green Muse, formerly known as Green Hop is a back owned cannabis dispensary in Alberta.
  • Puddletown Games and Puzzles is the perfect place to find a board game for a party or family reunion.
  • If you’re looking to go shopping, Parker + Simone has handmade tops from unique heritage textiles from around the world.
  • If you love food carts, FiMi Kingston is one to try. This food cart in Southeast Portland specializes in Jamaican jerk meats and bowls.
  • A Portland staple since 1932, Joe Brown’s Caramel Corn offers flavored popcorn, nuts, candy, cookies, cotton candy, and Hana’s Snowballs.
  • DB desserts makes handmade cakes and delights for every occasion and even offers delivery.
  • Deadstock Coffee is a sneaker-themed coffee shop with a barbershop feel.
  • Mimi’s Fresh Tees is a woman-owned clothing shop with designs that amplify social justice conversations.
  • Drink Mamey creates juices from plant-based superfoods.
  • Looking for a baber shop? Champions Barbershop has three locations in the Portland area.
  • Kee’s loaded kitchen serves all the soul food you can eat.
  • Family owned, Gateway Do It Best Hardware & Feed is the perfect neighborhood hardware store.
  • Tre Bone is the per store with health-conscious pet food and everything else you might need for your furry friends.

