A list of Black-owned businesses in the Portland-area to support this Juneteenth
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last year, Oregon lawmakers voted to make Juneteenth a state holiday The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. To celebrate, Juneteenth Oregon is hosting a parade and festival in Northeast Portland.
Juneteenth is also a great time to support local Black-owned businesses. Here are a few to check out:
- Not only is Assembly Brewing Portland’s first black-owned brewery, but it also serves Detroit-style pizza.
- Fuel Café is the perfect breakfast and brunch place to fuel your body and soul. It serves modern comfort food with a focus on organic ingredients.
- Green Muse, formerly known as Green Hop is a back owned cannabis dispensary in Alberta.
- Puddletown Games and Puzzles is the perfect place to find a board game for a party or family reunion.
- If you’re looking to go shopping, Parker + Simone has handmade tops from unique heritage textiles from around the world.
- If you love food carts, FiMi Kingston is one to try. This food cart in Southeast Portland specializes in Jamaican jerk meats and bowls.
- A Portland staple since 1932, Joe Brown’s Caramel Corn offers flavored popcorn, nuts, candy, cookies, cotton candy, and Hana’s Snowballs.
- DB desserts makes handmade cakes and delights for every occasion and even offers delivery.
- Deadstock Coffee is a sneaker-themed coffee shop with a barbershop feel.
- Mimi’s Fresh Tees is a woman-owned clothing shop with designs that amplify social justice conversations.
- Drink Mamey creates juices from plant-based superfoods.
- Looking for a baber shop? Champions Barbershop has three locations in the Portland area.
- Kee’s loaded kitchen serves all the soul food you can eat.
- Family owned, Gateway Do It Best Hardware & Feed is the perfect neighborhood hardware store.
- Tre Bone is the per store with health-conscious pet food and everything else you might need for your furry friends.
