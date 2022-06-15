Advertisement

Oregon added over 6000 jobs in May

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department announced Wednesday that Oregon’s payroll employment grew by about 6200 jobs in May in comparison to an average of 6000 jobs in the last 6 months.

More than half of the jobs were in leisure and hospitality, according to OED, with many other jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities, wholesale trade and manufacturing. Construction was the only major industry to lose jobs, losing more than a thousand in May.

In the past year, leisure and hospitality grew about 17.2 % and added almost 30,000 jobs. Educational services grew 9.3% or about 3,000 jobs. Many other industries like construction, wholesale trade, and manufacturing grew by about 5%.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped down to 3.6% in May from 3.7%. OED said this is close to Oregon’s record low of 3.4% which happened from November 2019 to February 2020. It said Oregon’s labor force participation rate of 63.5% in May was well above the comparable U.S. figure of 62.3%.

