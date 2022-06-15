Oregon releases $73 million to build affordable housing in wildfire-affected counties

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon officials on Wednesday announced that more than $73.33 million will go towards building 625 affordable homes in wildfire-affected counties across the state.

The Oregon Housing Stability Council (HSC) awarded the latest rounds of program funding during their past meetings. According to a news release, most of the funding will go toward the development of rental housing, and some will go toward homeownership.

These awards will add needed affordable housing supply in the counties of the state affected by wildfires, including the 2020 Labor Day Fires that burned 1 million acres. More than 4,000 homes were destroyed, including more than 1,700 manufactured homes in 20 manufactured home parks.

More than $7 million in funding will go to convert the Talent Mobile Estates into a resident-owned cooperative. The manufactured dwelling park was destroyed during the 2020 Almeda Fire in Jackson County, displacing 89 families. Many of the residents were Latino/a/x families who worked in agriculture and other low-wage service jobs. They have been displaced from their community for the past 20 months.

The Phoenix-Talent School District reported that nearly 40% of its students lost their homes to the fire, causing a significant social, emotional and economic disruption. CASA of Oregon will work with Coalición Fortaleza to engage displaced residents.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in Southern Oregon and the Latinx community has been disproportionately affected,” said HSC Councilmember Gerard Sandoval, PhD. “This is a perfect type of project that is needed because it has strong community ties and is resident-owned.”

The council also announced funding to Marion County to buy 15 acres of land for future development of new affordable homes. The site reportedly has the potential to establish a mix of two- to-four-bedroom single-family homes for wildfire survivors, seniors and workforce housing in the Santiam Canyon.

“Currently, we have around 300 households in Marion County who don’t have a place to call home,” said Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell. “This $1.7 million is not just going to purchase land; it’s going to give us the opportunity to create affordable, long-term housing that works for this community that was devastated by the wildfires.”

Below is a list of the 10 affordable housing developments awarded funding in Clackamas, Jackson, Marion and Lincoln counties.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.