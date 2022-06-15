Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company’s Astoria brewery and taproom roof collapsed Tuesday night.
The collapse happened around 6 p.m. with U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria police and fire responding.
No injuries have been reported at this time with Buoy Beer Company sharing a post on social media shortly after the collapse saying, “Everyone is safe.”
The brewery is closed to the public on Tuesdays.
