Advertisement

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.
Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company’s Astoria brewery and taproom roof collapsed Tuesday night.

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.
Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.(KPTV)

The collapse happened around 6 p.m. with U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria police and fire responding.

First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company roof...
First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company roof collapsed Tuesday night.(KPTV)

No injuries have been reported at this time with Buoy Beer Company sharing a post on social media shortly after the collapse saying, “Everyone is safe.”

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria
Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria(KPTV)

The brewery is closed to the public on Tuesdays.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Proposal to remake Portland’s form of government approved by commission
Portland customers experiencing unusually long wait times for appliances.
Portland customers experiencing unusually long wait times for appliances
Portland customers experiencing unusually long wait times for appliances
Gresham nonprofit gets vehicles, thousands of dollars of tools stolen.
Gresham nonprofit gets vehicles, thousands of dollars of tools stolen