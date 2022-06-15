Police make arrest in shooting investigation at Monticello Hotel

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the chest just after midnight Wednesday at the Monticello Hotel in Longview after an argument, according to the Longview Police Department.

LPD identified the shooter as 30-year-old Daniel Amaro-Anaya. Amaro-Anaya told police he was an employee of the hotel and remained on the scene until police arrived.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and, as of Wednesday morning, is expected to survive.

An initial investigation found that the two men argued inside the hotel and then continued out in the parking lot. The fight had turned physical and that was when Amaro-Anaya reportedly shot the victim.

Amaro-Anaya was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.