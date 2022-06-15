Portion of roof collapses at Buoy Beer Company in Astoria; no injuries reported
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) – First responders were on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company’s Astoria brewery and taproom roof collapsed Tuesday evening.
The collapse happened around 6 p.m. with U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria police and fire responding to the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time with Buoy Beer Company sharing a post on social media shortly after the collapse saying, “Everyone is safe.”
The brewery is closed to the public on Tuesdays.
No additional information has been released by the Coast Guard or police at this time.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.