Portland customers experiencing unusually long wait times for appliances

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re thinking of remodeling your kitchen, you may be waiting months for new appliances. The average wait time for appliances varies depending on the brand and category.

Ashley and her family are new homeowners. Their current fridge is broken and they ordered a Whirpool fridge from Standard TV’s & Appliance in January. They were told it would take about two months, but it’s now been five months and still no fridge.

“It’s frustrating personally because we kind of saved up money to get the fridge and then we were excited to go shopping and get it,” says Ashlee Agtuca.

Standard TV & Appliance say they still have products on back order that were ordered in 2020. That’s because some manufacturers had to shut down and then they saw demand that was 2-3 times of what was normal.

“Some of it’s obscure stuff and stuff they’re just not making a lot of. Some of these manufacturers went through model change outs, causing delays on new products,” says Jeff Jarvis, President & Co-Owner of Standard TV & Appliance.

Washers, dryers and ranges are some of the easiest appliances to get. The hardest are the microwave-oven combination because of the amount of electronics it takes to use. Next down the line, are the Bosche and Mila dishwashers and subzero built-in refrigerators.

“The fact that we can’t show somebody that’s spending that much money on a kitchen what their product physically looks Iike or even one that’s similar to wait for, that matter is very frustrating,” says Jarvis.

If you ordered a sub-zero fridge today, it would take 9 to 12 months to get. Jarvis says inventory is getting better but there are appliances that require multiple chips, making it a challenge to get and slowing down production.

Ashley and her family are number 5 out of 12 on the waiting list, and still don’t know when they’ll get it.

“I don’t want it to be Thanksgiving and we’re still waiting. I want to be able to have it by the end of summer,” says Agtuca.

Jarvis says they can order the product but don’t have an ETA. They also say, they don’t see things getting any better until late 2023.

