Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park.

“It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus creating a torrent of water,” Douglas Darling, a Portlander visiting Montana, said.

Darling had plans to visit friends in Red Lodge, Montana for a week and didn’t realize just how devastating the flooding was until he made it there Monday and saw the main thoroughfare was underwater.

The creek in town jumped its banks and Darling said the water took out at least four of their bridges.

“Giant sequoias just flowing down the middle of Broadway and debris and rocks and everything you could imagine within it. And, well, it’s just horrific,” he said. “It breaks my heart because it’s such a great little town. If no one’s ever looked it up - it’s the northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park.”

Darling said the community there is resilient and can’t say enough about how the fire chief and first responders have handled this flooding.

“That’s what type of town this is. Everyone bands together and they work together and Mr. Kuntz couldn’t have done - absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

If you’d like to help the Red Lodge community, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.