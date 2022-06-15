Advertisement

Portland Public Schools updated gun policy bans concealed carry firearms

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland School Board approved a new policy that bans all guns on school property, including concealed handguns.

On Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved a measure which bans all weapons, including guns, from all school property. There are two exceptions; one is law enforcement and the other is anyone directly authorized by the superintendent.

The new policy extends even to people with concealed carry licenses. They will not be allowed on campus with their guns. Republican candidate for Oregon District 41, Rob Reynolds, spoke out against that part of the ban.

“What safety does this bring? The school shootings have been with AR-15′s, not with pistols. And that’s what concealed carry is,” he said.

The new policy goes into effect immediately. The policy falls in line with a new state law that allows school districts to make these weapons bans.

