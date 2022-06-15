Reports: Coos Bay woman murdered, suspect killed by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person allegedly connected to the murder of a Coos Bay woman is dead after being shot by law enforcement officers, according to several local media outlets on the southern Oregon coast.

The suspect was shot-and-killed Tuesday night at the Global Inn in Coos Bay, KDRV reported.

Earlier that day, officers were reportedly investigating the murder of Amber Townsend and identified Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel, 37, as a potential suspect, the district attorney told the news outlet.

Officers found out Mikel was staying at the hotel and some kind of confrontation happened that led to the deadly shooting.

There were no reports of any officers injured.

The district attorney had a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to reveal more information.

Stay with FOX 12 on air and online for the latest developments in this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.