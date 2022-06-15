Advertisement

Reports: Coos Bay woman murdered, suspect killed by police

The outisde of the Global Inn located in Coos Bay, Ore.
The outisde of the Global Inn located in Coos Bay, Ore.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person allegedly connected to the murder of a Coos Bay woman is dead after being shot by law enforcement officers, according to several local media outlets on the southern Oregon coast.

The suspect was shot-and-killed Tuesday night at the Global Inn in Coos Bay, KDRV reported.

Earlier that day, officers were reportedly investigating the murder of Amber Townsend and identified Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel, 37, as a potential suspect, the district attorney told the news outlet.

Officers found out Mikel was staying at the hotel and some kind of confrontation happened that led to the deadly shooting.

There were no reports of any officers injured.

The district attorney had a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to reveal more information.

Stay with FOX 12 on air and online for the latest developments in this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black...
A list of Black-owned businesses in the Portland-area to support this Juneteenth
Morning walks around the Oregon Zoo have helped keep Nolina the porcupine fit during her golden...
Elderly porcupine at Oregon Zoo takes daily walks to ‘stay sharp’
Portland teachers learn new instructional framework, curriculum
Portland teachers learn new instructional framework, curriculum
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills