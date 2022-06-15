Salem police arrest suspect in 2 attempted murder cases

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday announced they had arrested a suspect accused of two counts of attempted murder in Salem last month.

Police said Kenneth Wayne Felton was being held in the Marion County jail without bond facing several charges including attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a May 18 shooting in the 5700 block of Woodside Drive Southeast where police found Kerry Lynn Johnson, 54, shot.

Johnson remains at Salem Health.

Felton was indicted on June 10 on charges in several other unrelated shootings that happened in Salem between December 2021 and January 2022, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.