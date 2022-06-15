Suspect in deadly Tigard hit-and-run released on bail less than 24 hours after arrest

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused in a deadly Tigard hit-and-run was released on bail less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Tigard police first arrested 28-year-old Toma Matisoff for the March crash on Hall Boulevard, just this past Sunday.

57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by the driver, believed to be Matisoff, who fled from the scene. Kain was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Despite his arrest Sunday, FOX 12 learned Tuesday that Matisoff was released on bail from the Washington County Jail on Monday morning despite efforts by police, the District Attorney, and a judge to have him held until a hearing yesterday afternoon.

In a string of obtained emails sent Monday, officials request Matisoff not be released until a higher bail amount could be considered. However, the emails show the Washington County Jail had already released him earlier in the day on a little more than a $10,000 bail.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Washington County D.A.’s Office to clarify why Matisoff didn’t face more serious charges when court records also show him trying to escape while police were arresting him Sunday night. Police also believe he’s also responsible for several burglaries and thefts since the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.