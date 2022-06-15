Vancouver nonprofit Share encouraging public to host food drives

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - As we head into the summer months, it can be a challenging time for many kids who rely on their schools for free meals, but there’s a way you can help.

With every donated bag, box and bin of food, a local family has a meal to put on the table - a meal that otherwise wouldn’t be there. The FOX 12 Hunger Free Project is teaming up with Vancouver nonprofit, Share, where they’re working overtime to meet that need.

An important part of Share’s mission is feeding kids, especially now that they’re on summer break and not getting food assistance from school. Share’s “Summer Meals Program” offers free meals to kids 18 and under, from mid-June to mid-August.

Now there’s a new opportunity to help, and it’s something anyone can be apart of. You can sign up to host a food drive this summer. Share will provide big blue barrels for food collection, you gather up non-perishable food items, and the nonprofit will make sure it all gets to where it needs to go.

Whether it’s an effort in your neighborhood, your business, your church, or with a group of friends, it’s a practical way to fight hunger in your own backyard.

If you’re interested in hosting a food drive, please contact Maggie Bernetich at 564-888-0821 or mbernetich@sharevancouver.org.

You can also donate to the Hunger Free Project by scanning the QR code in the picture below.

Scan the QR code to donate to the Hunger Free Project (KPTV)

