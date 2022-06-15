Vancouver police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Odessa J. Riley was last seen at her home in Vancouver on Monday. Police said there are no known medical concerns for Riley, and foul play is not suspected.

Riley is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweats, turquoise slide’s, and “Skyzone” socks.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Riley is asked to call 911.

