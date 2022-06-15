Advertisement

Vancouver police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Odessa Riley
Odessa Riley(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Odessa J. Riley was last seen at her home in Vancouver on Monday. Police said there are no known medical concerns for Riley, and foul play is not suspected.

Riley is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweats, turquoise slide’s, and “Skyzone” socks.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Riley is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Wilsonville student was saved by school staff and the student resource officer after he went...
Wilsonville staff, SRO save student’s life after sudden cardiac arrest
Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding
Super rainy spring delays berry crops but could lead to a longer, better summer fruit season
Wilsonville staff and SRO save student’s life after sudden cardiac arrest