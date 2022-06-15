Vancouver woman celebrates 105th birthday

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A longtime Vancouver resident celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday!

Frieda Moisant celebrated the occasion gathered alongside family, friends, caregivers, and a few furry friends at The Hampton and Ashley Inn, a Koelsch Senior Living Community.

Frieda Moisant celebrates her 105th birthday! (The Hampton and Ashley Inn, a Koelsch Senior Living Community)

Moisant was born on June 14, 1917, on a small farm in Idaho where he family grew beans, peas and potatoes. Following World War I and the Great Depression, Moisant’s family moved to Vancouver where she has lived ever since.

In Vancouver, Moisant raised three sons and two daughters while working at the Vancouver Barracks writing military written orders.

Her advice for a good life? “Be kind to everyone and eat your veggies!”

