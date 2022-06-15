Advertisement

Vancouver woman celebrates 105th birthday

A longtime Vancouver resident celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday!
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A longtime Vancouver resident celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday!

Frieda Moisant celebrated the occasion gathered alongside family, friends, caregivers, and a few furry friends at The Hampton and Ashley Inn, a Koelsch Senior Living Community.

Frieda Moisant celebrates her 105th birthday!
Frieda Moisant celebrates her 105th birthday!(The Hampton and Ashley Inn, a Koelsch Senior Living Community)

Moisant was born on June 14, 1917, on a small farm in Idaho where he family grew beans, peas and potatoes. Following World War I and the Great Depression, Moisant’s family moved to Vancouver where she has lived ever since.

In Vancouver, Moisant raised three sons and two daughters while working at the Vancouver Barracks writing military written orders.

Her advice for a good life? “Be kind to everyone and eat your veggies!”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near...
Strawberry Supermoon
Vancouver woman celebrates 105th birthday
Vancouver woman celebrates 105th birthday
Police make arrest in shooting investigation at Monticello Hotel
As we head into the summer months, it can be a challenging time for many kids who rely on their...
Vancouver nonprofit Share encouraging public to host food drives