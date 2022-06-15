WARMER DAY WITH MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES

We are finally looking forward to a warmer day with temperatures close to where we should be. Today you can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies and likely dry, high 75. Partly to mostly cloud tomorrow with scattered showers possible, high 70.

Showers on Friday with heavier rain likely by evening, high 68. A few showers possible over the weekend, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler, highs around 67. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 70s.

