Whitford Middle School students walk out to call for gun control

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Students from a local middle school once again walked out of class Wednesday morning to call for action on gun violence.

The students marched around the font of Whitford Middle School demanding stronger gun laws to protect themselves and others.

The walkouts were inspired by last month’s deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

On Wednesday, the students of Whitford set up memorials outside the school.

“We just wanted to commemorate the victims let Uvalde, Texas know they are here for them. and try to do our part to make sure this never happens again,” said a student.

Students said they hope lawmakers will take action on gun legislation but also urge people to sign the petition to get a gun control issue on Oregon’s ballot.

In the meantime, they will be planning another walkout on Friday.

