Wilsonville staff and SRO save student’s life after sudden cardiac arrest

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV)- When you’re about to graduate high school, you tend to reflect on your many memories. For one senior from Wilsonville High School, he has quite a bit to think about, including how school staff and a Student Resource Officer saved his life.

“I was playing kickball on the softball,” said 18-year-old Jair Gamez. “I just remember is standing at first base and I collapsed.”

Gamez had gone into cardiac arrest. According to the West Linn-Wilsonville School District school maintenance member Lance Entzel, teacher Laura Beko, and Nurse Mary Groh began administering CPR before SRO Zach Keirsey arrived to take over. Assistant Principal Tate Olson and Sergeant Matt Swanson raced over with an AED. All involved are Emergency Response Team (ERT) trained according to the district and the group of staff members and law enforcement traded off administering life-saving measures before paramedics and other first responders got to the scene.

“I had gotten dispatched over my police radio to a cardiac arrest out on the softball field,” said SRO Officer Keirsey. “I ran as fast as I could out there thinking it could be a staff member. I never thought it was going to be a student. I got there within 30 seconds and took over CPR, another staff member brought over an AED, and we were able to continue all of the life-saving efforts. I’m grateful to say that by the time the firefighters and paramedics got there he was breathing again.”

Just minutes before he collapsed, Gamez had been texting his mom.

“Twenty minutes after I got a phone call saying my son had collapsed and he didn’t have a pulse, he wasn’t breathing, and that I needed to be on the phone with them,” said Maria Gamez. “In that moment I think I just dropped my phone.”

Gamez was rushed to the hospital, where his mom was waiting for him at the ER entrance.

“I waited 10 to 15 minutes,” said Maria Gamez. “I just kept where’s my son. When the ambulance arrived they told me he was stable, but was confused. They told me everything was going to be fine. I could not explain how I feel with words. I am so grateful they got him back because I was thinking the worst when they told me he didn’t have a heartbeat. I thought I wasn’t going to see my son again.”

Gamez underwent successful surgery and now has a pacemaker. The day before graduation, he was able to reunite with the people that saved his life.

“I gave them my thanks and I was really grateful for them,” said Gamez. “They saved my life. I was told if it was just a few minutes later I would have had brain damage or I would have died. So yeah, I am really grateful for them.”

Officer Keirsey said it was an sentimental moment for everyone involved.

“It was super emotional because the last time I saw him, he was nearly dead,” said Keirsey. “The next time I see him, he’s doing a huge coming of age achievement, right? Graduating high school. It was super emotional. We all met with him and his family and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”

Just nine days after he collapsed on the softball field, Gamez was walking across the stage accepting his diploma.

“I tried to get back to Wilsonville High School as fast as I could,” said Gamez. “I was asking the doctors when I would be released and they couldn’t really give me a time. I was trying to make it back in time to graduate. I really wanted to be here and graduate. It was amazing. All the work I was able to put in, it really paid off. It just really felt amazing.”

His mom agrees.

“It was the most amazing thing as a single mom,” Maria Gamez said. “Seeing him walking that stage, I will never be able to explain the feeling. It meant so much to me. Thank you so much to everyone from Wilsonville High School. Not only the people who were involved, but everyone who reached out and supported us.”

Gamez is planning to attend trade school to become an electrician, hoping one day to start his own business.

