14-year-old suspect in custody after flashing fake gun while shoplifting at Tigard store

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department says four kids, ages 10 to 14-years-old, attempted to shoplift from a store in Tigard, during which, a 14-year-old flashed a realistic looking fake gun after an employee tried to get involved.

Officers say that gun the 14-year-old was carrying turned out to be an airsoft gun. Tigard P.D. released an image of the airsoft gun, saying it’s difficult to tell its fake unless you’re only a few inches away, with the gun even having GLOCK markings.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and will be placed at a juvenile detention center on robbery charges.

Tigard P.D. stressed the dangers of using anything similar creates an incredibly dangerous situation.

