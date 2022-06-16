Advertisement

14-year-old suspect in custody after flashing fake gun while shoplifting at Tigard store

The airsoft gun confiscated by Tigard P.D.
The airsoft gun confiscated by Tigard P.D.(Tigard Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department says four kids, ages 10 to 14-years-old, attempted to shoplift from a store in Tigard, during which, a 14-year-old flashed a realistic looking fake gun after an employee tried to get involved.

Officers say that gun the 14-year-old was carrying turned out to be an airsoft gun. Tigard P.D. released an image of the airsoft gun, saying it’s difficult to tell its fake unless you’re only a few inches away, with the gun even having GLOCK markings.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and will be placed at a juvenile detention center on robbery charges.

Tigard P.D. stressed the dangers of using anything similar creates an incredibly dangerous situation.

